COVID, unemployment, homelessness and the rising cost of living, has seen a spike in demand for food support

By Louise Negline
Updated August 5 2022 - 8:29am, first published 5:00am
Free: Karen McIntyre, support coordinator at Bulli Community Centre and free food pantry regular, Jessica

With hundreds of families flocking to the Bulli Community Centre for help, its free food service is now open on a weekly basis.

