Skinny Helensburgh block can be built on, says Land and Environment Court

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated August 2 2022 - 1:34am, first published 1:30am
A push to build on a Helensburgh block just six metres wide has been approved following an appearance at the Land and Environment Court.

