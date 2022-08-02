Skinny Helensburgh block can be built on, says Land and Environment Court

A push to build on a Helensburgh block just six metres wide has been approved following an appearance at the Land and Environment Court.
Last year the ZTA Group had lodged a development application for shoptop housing on the skinny 5.9-metre lot wedged between a cafe and a gift shop on Walker Street.
The proposal was the sixth time someone had tried to build on the block that is about as wide as two cricket pitches.
The proposal was for a business space below with a residence on top.
There was also basement parking for four cars with lift access to the retail and residential areas.
In March this year, the development was refused by the Wollongong Local Planning Panel, because the original application proposed ground floor residential areas which was contrary to the Local Environmental Plan.
The developer then chose to head to the Land and Environment Court.
However, ZTA Group and Wollongong City Council reached an agreement on the issues around the development in a series of conciliation meetings.
This negated the need for the court to make a ruling beyond officially granting approval.
Also the ZTA Group has to pay the council's court costs "that have been thrown away" as a result of the development application being amended.
A Wollongong City Council spokeswoman said the ZTA Group made amendments that addressed council's concerns and "were considered conditionally satisfactory".
The approval from the court is dependent on a long list of requirements stretching to 12 pages.
Among these is the ruling that the approval relates to the construction of the building alone.
The use of the retail section would be considered under a separate application.
Also, approval will need to be sought from all utility providers to ensure the construction is feasible.
The developer will also need to upgrade the footpath across the entire frontage of the site and can remove the large tree at the front.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
