Hot Property Illawarra: RBA rate hike puts more pressure on households

Welcome to the latest edition of Australian Community Media's free weekly real estate newsletter, Hot Property Illawarra.
The newsletter will keep you informed about what's currently making headlines in the Illawarra and South Coast region's real estate market and beyond.
Advertisement
Interest rate rises have been a major topic of discussion in recent months, and on Tuesday the Reserve Bank of Australia hiked the official interest rate by another 0.5 per cent, the fourth month in a row it's raised rates.
Illawarra residents who recently purchased a house with a variable mortgage could face paying nearly $250 extra a month following the Reserve Bank's decision.
The RBA raised the official interest rate by 0.5 per cent at its August meeting, taking the total rate to 1.85 per cent.
Wollongong apartment owner Talicia Temelkovski is currently on a split home loan, with 50 per cent fixed and 50 per cent variable.
"It's currently half and half... I snagged a decent deal when I could," she said.
She has another year left to run on her fixed rate, but isn't too concerned about what the RBA's increases will mean when that period ends.
"I'm not too concerned, as I borrowed within my means," she said.
However, Canstar money expert Effie Zahos said that the RBA's increase would put pressure on Illawarra homeowners with limited savings.
"This will really separate those who have a buffer and those who don't," Ms Zahos said.
"Borrowers who haven't yet chased a better home loan interest rate will be forced to do so now and the banks are likely to see an increase in hardship enquiries."
Meanwhile, snagging a sale is a more difficult task in today's buyer's market, but stylists and real estate agents agree good presentation helps sell properties.
We look at some top tips when selling property.
Lastly, one for the rock music fans.
Chris Joannou has listed his family home in Carrington.
The former Silverchair bassist is relocating to Coffs Harbour to be closer to his wife's family, prompting the sale of their home of eight years.
Advertisement
The three-bedroom home is tucked around the corner from the Carrington Bowls Club and boasts leadlight windows, ornate ceilings and pine floors.
Take a tour of the property here.
Check out the Real Estate View Property Liftout E-edition here.
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra and South Coast property reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.