The Debate: Should Commonwealth Games champion Emma McKeon's personal life be subject to scrutiny?

By Tim Barrow and Jordan Warren
Updated August 2 2022 - 7:29am, first published 7:00am
Double act: Cody Simpson and Emma McKeon at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Picture: Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Welcome to The Debate, where the Mercury sport team discusses the big issues in Illawarra, national and international sport. This week, sports editor TIM BARROW and sports writer JORDAN WARREN look at the Commonwealth Games, the region's remarkable success and whether Emma McKeon, for all her gold medals, should be making international headlines for her relationship with former pop star Cody Simpson.

