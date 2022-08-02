Warren: You are right Tim, these days stories can be more away from the actual field, court, or in this case, pool than they perhaps should be and do seem to get a lot of the spotlight more so than the actual sport. News these days is instant. Apps such as Instagram and Tik Tok do seem to shorten the attention span of the average viewer and when stories break like McKeon's relationship, it does capture the attention of the younger generations because it provides that instant gratification. Athletes are judged for their actions both on and off the field and as a result they will always be in the spotlight due to their position of power within society whether they like it or not. Whichever way you look at it, athletes need to be prepared for their personal life to be assessed and they need to prepare accordingly, because they are the role models for the future generations.