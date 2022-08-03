Granddaughter laments family homestead loss. Letters, August 4, 2022

I recently read the article about the application by Cleary Bros for demolition of Belmont Homestead at Croom.
Obviously the mighty dollar speaks volumes if this is allowed to occur.
Advertisement
The homestead and its surrounds hold significant historical value, as well as sentimental value given that it was my grandparents' home.
I am guessing by all the "supporting submissions", their workers will benefit significantly via a bonus, once the application has been approved, for supplying letters of praise for the Cleary Bros and their work.
Shame on you Cleary Bros. Haven't you destroyed enough of the landscape yet?
Kristy Unicomb, Newcastle
Anyone who doubts the power - or the very existence - of climate change needs to read the report "Wildfires intensify across US west" (Mercury, August 1, p11). Unseasonably "very high temperatures", the "explosive growth" of the McKinney fire; "hot, dry, hurricane-force winds", and pyrogenic (fire-induced) thunderstorms with almost continuous lightning.
Scenarios such as this will become more common, intense, and terrifying.
The world must take urgent action before large areas of this planet are made unliveable or are destroyed.
Dr Douglas Mackenzie, Deakin
Nuclear power generation has recently emerged in these Letters pages making points with very little appreciation of its reality.
'Ideological renewable blinkers' is Adrian Devlin's letter, 'Nuclear power an option' (Mercury August 1, 2022) using the technique of derision to demean.
Since the post World War II glory days of nuclear and the Disney glorification of the atom, "Our friend the Atom", nuclear has gone through wavering support.
There have been strong supporters in Professor Sir Marcus Oliphant, Governor of SA, Harry Messel, Professor Physics at USYD without success, proposals for nuclear power to be linked to the Snowy Mountains Scheme and proposals for a nuclear reactor on Jervis Bay, not coming to any fruition.
Mr Devlin needs to realise that renewable energy has been part of Australia's life for a very long time, windmills on our farms, waterwheels and water energy in our mills and factories and since WWII, solar energy.
In recent days, I came across an item titled, 'Nuclear Power an industry whose glory years never arrived'.
And there were good reasons for this: cost, time frames to build, nuclear proliferation.
Nuclear power is never going to get a guernsey in Australia!
Peter Corkish, Wollongong
Advertisement
Have something to say? Write us a letter below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.