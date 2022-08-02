A Bellambi woman has been left heartbroken after she found her mother and uncle's final resting site covered with tyre marks and sunken into the sodden mud.
Isabel O'Leary, 42, was alerted to the state of her loved ones' grave sites at the Lake Memorial Park at Dapto, after her brother visited at the weekend.
Advertisement
She went along on Monday morning to inspect for herself, and was left angered and in tears at what she found.
"I felt so angry, it's like someone has ran straight over it," Ms O'Leary said.
"And now it's sunken right in. It's just heartbreaking when you've paid all that money so the people you love can rest ... you want it to be treated right."
Ms O'Leary's world was turned upside down when her mother, Carol Naylor, passed away on January 21 two years ago. She was buried beside her brother, Bernie Naylor, who passed away in 2015.
"I just didn't want to believe it," Ms O'Leary said. "Losing her ... it was really hard and I just imagined she'd still be here with me. I was her carer for so long."
Cemeteries across the Illawarra had been battered by the recent heavy weather last month, and the sodden grounds had delayed usual scheduled maintenance, and even burials, for some weeks due to safety reasons.
A Lake Memorial Park spokesperson said the tyre marks, which are seen across the grass at the site, were likely the result of maintenance conducted at the site that was impacted by recent severe weather.
"Due to the ongoing and unprecedented severe weather and heavy rainfall in the past month, the delivery of some services and regular maintenance has been impacted, and some sites have required minor remediation work," the spokesperson said.
"On occasion for maintenance or service purposes and in the interest of safety to our community owing to severe weather conditions, vehicles may be required to access sites. This is always done with the utmost care and caution and no sites have been damaged in this process."
After contacting the cemetery, Ms O'Leary and her family had been reassured that the site was tidied after the issue was raised. She hoped better care will be taken in the future to respect the final resting site of those who lay there.
"I just want them to be more respectful, and treat the plaque's as if they were their own families," Ms O'Leary said.
Lakeside Memorial Park assured the community that workers are committed protecting and maintaining the site to a high standard.
"We understand this situation may be difficult for some families and we assure all visitors to our park that our teams are committed to ensuring all sites and gardens are protected and maintained to the highest possible maintenance and safety standards," the spokesperson said.
Advertisement
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.