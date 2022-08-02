The long walks to school and the cane have disappeared, but 150 years after it opened, Albion Park Public School's spirit as a community school holds strong.
This week the school is celebrating its 150th anniversary, with both students and staff dressing up in clothing of years gone by, digging up a 30-year-old time capsule, holding assemblies and enjoying retro games to mark the occasion.
Principal Glenn Daniels - decked out in a three-piece suit, complete with pocket watch and cane - said the school began in 1872 after residents wrote a letter requesting it be built, because the existing school, Farmborough Road, was too far away.
That year a weatherboard school was erected for 52 students; 150 years later, 478 students are enrolled.
"We're very proud of this school," Mr Daniels said.
"It started as a community school, and that's how we like to run it now."
On Tuesday, current students got a taste of what school might have been like for their counterparts of the past.
They began the morning standing to attention while teachers inspected their fingernails to ensure they were clean.
The national anthem was sung, and they played games like hopscotch, elastics, quoits and marbles.
The students also learnt that many of the children 150 years ago would have risen well before they do, to complete their chores on the farm before making the often long walk to school; Mr Daniels said one student had to walk 4.5 miles (7.2 kilometres) to get to school in 1872.
Year 4 students Sienna Blackall said she learnt that life was "very hard" back then.
"I've learnt that it's hard to run in a dress," her classmate Cassidy Potts said.
"I think these days are better," fellow student Sharae Evans said.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
