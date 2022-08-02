A man who kidnapped two men for 14 hours and locked them up in a crawl space in his Cringila flat has taken responsibility for his actions, but in sentencing, Judge Andrew Haesler said the admission was "too little, too late".
Cheyne Morley, 43, was sentenced on Tuesday to seven years and three months in prison for a 2020 drug deal gone wrong.
In January, a jury found Morley, along with accomplices Benjamin Walker, Tara Clare and Ilo Ilievski, guilty of detaining Brendon Merrett and Mitchell Clark with intent to obtain financial advantage.
In Wollongong District Court on Tuesday, Morley's barrister Caitlin Akthar read out snippets of a letter Morley penned while in prison.
"I don't blame anyone else, it's my fault and I take responsibility for the actions, I know they're unacceptable and I regret all of it," Morley said.
"As the things came out in trial, I regretted it more and more, I became more embarrassed and more sorry."
Justice Haesler said that the actions Morley undertook were even more significant than he had come to realise after two years in Parklea Jail.
"[Morley] uses terms embarrassing and sad, it is more than that, it is seriously criminal."
On May 12, Morley and Clare drove to Western Sydney with Merrett to pick up methamphetamine.
A lack of supply of the drug in the Illawarra area had driven Morley, who used and dealt ice from his Cringila address, to look for suppliers further afield.
On arrival in Wiley Park, a sample was handed over to Clare who tested the ice. Thinking the deal was genuine, $9000 was handed over to the Sydney dealer for two ounces of meth.
The trio drove back to Wollongong but on the way realised they had been dudded, and that instead of ice all they had were bath salts.
"To use a colloquial term they had been ripped off," Justice Haesler said.
Holding Merrett responsible, Morley demanded he pay back the money Morley had just lost. Merrett contacted Clark, who had just cashed out $10,000 of his super through COVID rules at the time, and they arranged to meet at a Cringila service station for the debt to be repaid.
At the petrol station, Clare got out of the car and Walker joined Morley, getting into a Citroen van with Merrett and Clark.
Morley and Walker then began the hours of torment Merrett and Clark would endure, beating them with a tomahawk axe and nunchucks.
While some money was transferred to an account thought to Morley it wasn't enough and the two victims were taken to Morley's flat in Cringila.
There, they were locked in a storage cage for hours at a time, and only handed water bottles and burek pastry for sustenance.
Some time later, while threatening them and their families, Walker and Morley moved the two men to a crawl space in the flat.
There, the pair were locked up while injured and although some leniency was shown to Clark, who was let out to smoke cigarettes and ice, Merrett was confined for hours on end.
In total, the pair were detained for over 14 hours before Clark was allowed out on the condition he hand over the keys to his van and Merrett released but punched repeatedly.
Justice Haesler said that Morley was the instigator of the offences and the primary offender.
"In many respects this was his crime and the others joined it," Justice Haesler said.
"[Morley] showed no apparent concern for either complainant and his parting gift was a gratuitous act of violence."
In addition to his letter, Ms Akthar also produced a report from a psychologist into Morley's condition, which indicated Morley had symptoms consistent with post traumatic stress disorder he may have acquired as a child who suffered physical and psychological abuse from his father.
Morley also gave evidence of a sexual assault at the hands of corrective services staff that occurred while he was in juvenile detention.
Justice Haesler noted these submissions in his sentencing remarks.
"Childhood experience does not excuse offending conduct but can have a continuing impact on the state of mind of a person."
Morley will be eligible for release on parole in February 2025, taking into account time already served.
