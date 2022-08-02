Illawarra Mercury
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to address University of Wollongong students


By Grace Crivellaro
Updated August 2 2022 - 7:58am, first published 7:40am
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy will make a live video address to UOW students. Picture: file. Inset: supplied.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will make a live video address to University of Wollongong students on Wednesday.

