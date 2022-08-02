Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will make a live video address to University of Wollongong students on Wednesday.
Students from 20 Australian universities, including UOW, will have the opportunity to put questions to Zelenskyy, who nears six months since Russia invaded Ukraine.
Advertisement
A Q&A session will be facilitated by UOW Deputy Vice-Chancellor Professor Theo Farrell, a former Head of the Department of War Studies at King's College London.
Read more: Ukraine and Russia: what you need to know
The panel will include Phil Orchard, Associate Professor School of Humanities and Social Inquiry and Niamh Kinchin, Senior Lecturer in the School of Law, and will examine the current refugee and humanitarian situation as well as atrocities committed by Russian authorities.
The event will run from 3:30pm to 6pm, Wednesday August 2.
A number of UOW student leaders and International Studies and Politics, Philosophy and Economics students have been invited to participate in the on-campus screening, including the Q&A session.
Other students will be able to watch a livestream of the event on YouTube.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.