Ukraine President, Vlodoymr Zelenskyy, will address UOW students via a live streamed event today.
A Q&A will follow, facilitated by Professor Theo Farrell, UOW, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic and Student Life).
Professor Farrell was previously the Head of the Department of War Studies at King's College London and is a world-renowned expert on the conduct of modern warfare.
"The presentation to Australian University students, reveals an awful lot about President Zeleynsky and his campaign to mobilise support for Ukraine," Professor Farrell said.
"It's remarkable how successful Zeleynsky has been in his ability to marshal the narrative and rhetoric of his countries plight."
Professor Farrell said President Zeleynsky had demonstrated Churchillian qualities in the war against Russia.
"Both the Russians and Ukrainians have engaged in strategic communications to justify the war.
"Zeleynsky is more successful in getting the message out about why western countries should support Ukraine...he's the master of using the narrative," he said.
Since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in February, 2022, President Zelensky has been photographed with high profile movie stars and musicians.
The former actor and comedian, President Zelensky, has also addressed the UK parliament and Capitol Hill in the US.
Professor Farrell said it's a masterclass in PR.
"He's successful in engaging with numerous audiences and the war is at an important juncture.
"Ukrainian troops are rallying to the offensive in Ukraine's southern region of Kherson to retake the city...and Zelensky wants to regain lost territory in the Donbas region.
By engaging with Australian University students, Professor Farrell said, President Zelensky is laying the foundations for long term engagement in western countries.
"These students are the next generation of leaders and President Zelensky does not want Ukraine forgotten," Professor Farrell added.
