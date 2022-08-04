National interest demands intervention on gas. Letters, August 5, 2022

The ongoing debate about domestic gas reserves has me thinking about historic measures adopted by Australian governments for use in energy crises.
In the 1940s Australia relied almost entirely upon coal for electric production and to operate rail networks. Therefore, shortages of coal through industrial disputation or the antiquated means of production caused significant problems.
By 1947 the federal and NSW governments (both Labor) had established the Coal Industry Act, establishing the Joint Coal Board, (JCB).
The "Powers" of the JCB included the issuing of an Order requiring privately owned coal companies to supply product to power stations, railways and hospitals as required during times of crisis. No other Australian government since, has demonstrated such strength on energy issues.
'Big Oil and Gas' have been allowed to effectively hold Australians to ransom by way of supply manipulation and price gouging, with no government intervention.
I believe it's time our governments drew from the history of 1947 and, demonstrated similar gumption in the national interest.
Barry Swan, Balgownie
The world's first atom bomb ended WWII when the USA dropped the bomb on Hiroshima. This week is the 77th anniversary of that event. When we ended the war in Europe we were mobilised for the Pacific island war to defeat Japan. The bomb that saved us from that war caused the slaughter of thousands of Japanese civilians.
Such is war. A cold war could be replaced with a hot war when other nations obtained the bomb. Such a war would end in 'mutual assured destruction' - MAD. So the people's demonstrations ended that suicidal idea.
MAD is again on the warmonger's agenda with a war fought with nuclear submarines! The people's demos that ended the last MAD idea are needed again to put paid to this MAD one.
Reg Wilding, Wollongong
Does anyone ever wonder how far these food prices will rise? Just about getting sick of there excuses, saying "transport costs", when in fact it's greed that pushes the prices up. Inflation is at five per cent but some prices have risen by 400 per cent? Now honestly that just comes back to greed.
We used to buy a tin of Plumrose leg ham at a cost of $4.60, now that tin cost's $14. I suppose that's just an excuse by the CEOs of these high end stores.
Transport costs, that is just a joke. Hope you are putting all those profits in a safe place, to pay out the treatment if we all get rickets - yes rickets - as we all can't afford these prices.
Lawrence Wren, Fairy Meadow
