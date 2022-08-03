Giant cinema dome plus Igloo dining experience coming to Wollongong

A giant 18-metre cinema dome and multiple pop-up igloo restaurants will take-over Wollongong's MacCabe park for a new winter festival aimed at adults and children.
Winter Warmer will mix movies (new and old) with craft beer, light installations, market stalls, great food and live music from August 18 to 28 - dreamt up by the force behind Sunset Cinema.
Organisers have tried to roll the vibe of Vivid Sydney, the Night Noodle Markets and Sunset Cinema into the multi-day event and said they hoped to excite film-lovers, foodies, artists and families alike.
"We know that people are desperate to find new and creative ways to spend their weekends and weeknights - even in winter when it can be a little more challenging to get people together," said. event producer Brad Garth.
"We purposely rolled all the aspects of your favourite major events into one so there's something for everyone to enjoy. You can take a date, a mate, your family or even your pooch to Winter Warmer and get a taste of what makes Wollongong so unique."
Over the two weeks, the super-sized cinema dome will screening a program of winter classics, family movies and rom-coms before the full experience comes into play for week two of the festival.
Expect favourites like Home Alone, Mean Girls, Cool Runnings and Love Actually mixed with new released Top Gun: Maverick, Thor: Love and Thunder and Elvis.
Daytime sessions at 12 pm and 3 pm will have family-friendly films like Minions: The Rise of Gru, The Mighty Ducks, Harry Potter and Frozen.
Foodies can rent a private igloo for dinner with food by The Throsby, or try can wander around and try delights from the many other food trucks on offer or a beverage from the pop-up breweries and distilleries on offer.
A talented mix of local artists will be performing original tunes and covers live on a stage within the park.
The event has been made possible with a grant from the NSW Government's CBDs Revitalisation Fund.
Tickets go on sale Wednesday August 3, via https://winterwarmer.com.au/.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
