Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Naar departs Hawks after four seasons

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated August 3 2022 - 12:47am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Naar departs Hawks after four seasons

Hawks fan-favourite Emmett Naar's time in Wollongong is at an end, with the 28-year-old linking with Dutch club Heroes Den Bosch.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.