Naar departs Hawks after four seasons

Hawks fan-favourite Emmett Naar's time in Wollongong is at an end, with the 28-year-old linking with Dutch club Heroes Den Bosch.
The St Mary's all-time assists leader joined the Hawks under Rob Beveridge in 2018, inking a three-year deal that was to make him a long-term foundational chip for the foundation franchise.
Naar won over the Hawks faithful with class play-making under Beveridge, but found himself largely sidelined by the arrival of LaMelo Ball during the 2019-20 season, though he finished that season strongly when the eventual No. 1 Draft pick put his injured feet up before the end of that season.
He was one of the first players re-signed by incoming coach Brian Goorjian as the club came out of administration, but struggled to force his way into the Hawks rotation under the mastercoach and was barely sighted on the floor last season.
With Illawarra signalling its intent to sign an import point-guard, Naar faced another year riding the pine had he remained in Wollongong, with franchise player Tyler Harvey also just one year into a three-year deal with the club.
The Hawks confirmed Naar's departure on social media on Wednesday, leaving the club with one Australian roster spot left, with the two remaining import spots to be filled by a point-guard and four man.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
