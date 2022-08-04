Get ready Canberra - Oz Comic-Con is coming to the capital.
One of the country's largest comic book conventions has announced that it will be taking over Exhibition Park from August 27 to 28 with a Homegrown edition.
Advertisement
While hosting the ultimate showcase of everything pop culture, attendees will be treated to a weekend featuring celebrity guests, state-based content including artists and cosplayers, and a show floor organisers promise will be bursting with exciting opportunities.
So far on the line-up are The Vampire Diaries and Virgin River actor Daniel Gillies, and Wentworth and Once Upon a Time's Bernard Curry, with more to be announced in the coming weeks.
Comic and author guests so far include Alan Baxter, Andrew Constant, Daniel O'Malley, Jamie Johnson, Jake Bartok, Jin Chan Yum Wai, Julie Ditrich, Ryan K Lindsay, Shane Walsh-Smith, Scott Wilson and Benny Egmolese - Indigiverse. Meanwhile, cosplayers JusZ Cosplay and Thor of Oz will also make an appearance.
Continuing their partnership with the Australian Esports League for its gaming zone, Oz Comic-Con Homegrown will also join forces with Geek Markets. These will be joining the staple pillars of Cosplay Central, Artist Alley, Tabletop Gaming, and more.
For more information, guest announcements and tickets, go to ozcomiccon.com/canberra/.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.