Representatives of a building firm appointed to construct the Crown Plaza Shell Cove will be on site this month to begin construction.
Growthbuilt, a Sydney-based tier 2 construction company, will build the hotel and the 42 luxury apartments that sit above the Crowne Plaza.
The combined $150 million project sits on the waterfront at Shell Cove and will be the tallest building in the development.
Joint CEo and director of Growthbuilt, Colin Rahim said his firm welcomed the announcement.
"Growthbuilt are extremely proud to be appointed to this regionally significant project by Oscars Group, our experienced team will ensure we deliver a quality product that will stand the test of time," he said.
Managing director of Colliers Wollongong Simon Kersten said that apartments in the complex are already being snapped up, with the $4,500,000 penthouse setting a market record.
"The appointment of Growthbuilt further underpins the quality of the Benetti project and will provide our buyers comfort that the design vision will be followed through," he said.
Oscars Group are the owners of the site and said the hotel would open in 2024.
"Whilst it has taken a little longer than expected to conclude the execution of the construction contract, that extra time has allowed us to iron out some technical issues with the build," Oscars Group CEO Damien Cameron said.
The Crowne Plaza Shell Cove Marine will be a 181-room upscale hotel, targeted at tourists and business travellers.
The hotel will include three food and beverage outlets including a cafe, restaurant and bar, as well as meeting and events spaces. The hotel will also include an outdoor pool.
