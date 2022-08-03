The Illawarra Academy of Sport's 2022-23 scholarship program nominations will officially open this week. The program covers a wide range of sports and aims to provide coaching, training and competition for young athletes in order to improve their development in their selected sport.
Athletes will apply for the scholarship program via the IAS website and will then have the opportunity to go to trials. If selected, athletes will join their scholarship program for a 12-month period, running from October this year and concluding in September next year.
The IAS presently has over 300 scholarships, covering 25 sports. IAS communications and events officer Emily Robinson said the scholarships provide young, talented athletes with that next stage of development they need to go further in their selected sport.
"We cover a wide range of sports in the IAS. We have sport-specific programs in place for a number of different sports,'' she said.
''We also cover sports that we do not have a specific program tailored to at the moment, called the LoneStar program. Last year LoneStar had about 75 athletes which was our highest number ever and we're hoping to see that grow again this year.
''These scholarships provide athletes with sports-specific training and strength-and-conditioning gym sessions along with quite frequent education sessions.''
Athletes selected will have the opportunity to compete at the Academy Games held in April next year.
Sports featured at the Games include golf, basketball, hockey, netball, triathlon and indoor volleyball.
