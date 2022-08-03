Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Illawarra Academy of Sport officially open their scholarship program nominations

By Jordan Warren
Updated August 3 2022 - 8:15am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Next generation: The IAS scholarship programs aim to provide sports-specific training to young and talented athletes. Picture: Adam McLean

The Illawarra Academy of Sport's 2022-23 scholarship program nominations will officially open this week. The program covers a wide range of sports and aims to provide coaching, training and competition for young athletes in order to improve their development in their selected sport.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.