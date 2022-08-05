Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

South Coast Blaze ready for NSW Premier League netball under 23 title shot

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated August 5 2022 - 3:27am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TRUIMPH: South Coast Blaze players, including Clare McCrohon (second from right) celebrate after winning last week's preliminary final. Picture: May Bailey/Clusterpix

They've taken the hard road through finals, but South Coast Blaze captains Clare McCrohon insists the lessons they've learned have put them in good stead for Saturday night's grand final.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.