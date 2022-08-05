They've taken the hard road through finals, but South Coast Blaze captains Clare McCrohon insists the lessons they've learned have put them in good stead for Saturday night's grand final.
The Blaze will contest the NSW Premier League's under 23s decider when they face Sutherland at Sydney's Ken Rosewell Arena.
South Coast finished the 2022 regular season on top of the ladder, but lost a thrilling semi-final by two goals to the Stingrays a fortnight ago. That loss sent the Blaze to a sudden-death preliminary final last week, where they prevailed - just - in a thrilling 45-44 victory over Manly.
While it wasn't the easiest path to take, it means the Blaze under 23s have booked a second grand final appearance in just their third Premier League season.
"We're all super excited, it's what we've been working towards the whole season. And we're just thrilled to have the opportunity," McCrohon told the Mercury.
"We all knew it was going to be a really difficult finals series, and you kind of always treat finals like a new competition. We learned a ton from that the Stingrays loss. I think the main thing we took away from that game is that we're fighters and we can stick it out until the last minute.
"It was another close game against Manly, but again we showed that we can stay composed right until the last minute, and that's definitely we'll be taking through to the game on Saturday.
"But this [shot at the premiership] is something we've been working towards since the South Coast Blaze first came into the Premier League, and we really want to take that final step this year."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
