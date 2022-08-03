Wollongong welcomes newly graduated guide dogs

After months of rigorous training, four newly graduated guide dogs and two therapy dogs are ready to go out and make a difference to people's lives.
Guide dogs Bede, Charlotte, Jagger and Harvey received their harnesses and therapy dogs Isaac and Orla their jackets at a graduation ceremony in Wollongong on Wednesday, the first held since the start of the pandemic.
Guide Dogs NSW/ACT dog training and service delivery manager Eddie Sullivan said it took 18 to 20 months to train up a guide dog.
The puppies were born in volunteers' homes, Mr Sullivan said, where they got used to people and handling.
The puppies then go to the organisation's centre in the Hawkesbury, where they undertake an early enrichment and socialisation program.
Mr Sullivan said the puppies then lived with volunteers for a year, learning to socialise, handle increasingly busy and stressful environments, and basic skills like obedience and recall.
At 14 months old, the dogs begin their formal training, learning everything they need to know to become successful guide dogs.
And by the time they are about 18 months old, the dogs are ready to graduate.
Each year, Mr Sullivan said, about 50 new guide dogs and 60 therapy dogs graduated.
Therapy dogs are those who might not make good guide dogs, but have plenty of other skills and attributes to offer.
"It might be that they lack some of the confidence or initiative of a guide dog, or perhaps they're too distracted... but it can make them suitable as a companion dog for someone who needs one, for whatever reason," Mr Sullivan said.
In fact, he said some of the qualities that might make a dog unsuitable as a guide dog - for example, being very friendly and affectionate - are their strengths as a therapy dog.
Mr Sullivan said at any one time, about 15 to 20 people were on the waiting list for a guide dog, while about 50 people were looking for a therapy dog.
Applicants went through an assessment process, he said, to ensure they were matched with the right dog for their lifestyle and goals.
Picton resident Kimberlee Brooker is among those with a guide dog.
She was matched with her first dog, Toffee, when she finished high school (Toffee has since retired and is a "lady of leisure"), and now has Gilbert.
Miss Brooker lost her sight suddenly at the age of five and used a cane throughout school.
"I think the huge thing I found with a cane was that I just felt different to everyone else," she said.
But she said she worked together as a team with Toffee and Gilbert.
Not only did they make it easier to avoid obstacles and the like, Miss Brooker said, but they offered companionship and assurance.
She said she was still in the adjustment phase with Gilbert, having gotten him in December.
Miss Brooker explained that it took them time to gel with one another, but eventually with Toffee it got to the point that they worked so well, she didn't even need to say anything to her.
Guide Dogs NSW/ACT is looking for people to volunteer as puppy raisers from Wollongong down to Nowra.
Puppy development manager Karen Hayter said volunteers needed to have the time to socialise the puppy, not leave it alone for more than four hours, and attend training.
People can also support Guide Dogs by making a donation or participating in the Pawgust fundraising challenge this month.
For more information, visit the Guide Dogs NSW/ACT website.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
