Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Albion Park residents demand action on increasing traffic on their streets

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated August 4 2022 - 9:51am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WORRIED: Residents of O'Gorman Street and Tongarra Road are concerned about increased traffic on their streets. Picture: Sylvia Liber

Residents of two Albion Park streets are campaigning to have something done to alleviate the impacts of increased traffic coming past their homes.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.