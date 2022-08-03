Wests Illawarra sent a finals warning shot with a Albion Park 2-1 win in the Illawarra South Coast men's league at Unanderra last Sunday.
Both teams are now on 37 points and looks like a re-kindling of the intense rivalry between these two teams in the eighties of Illawarra hockey.
Wests coach David Rieck was happy to get the win over Park with one more game to playing the round games and then again in the semi-final.
Though missing Tom Dolby and Tom Duncan, after a scoreless first half, the Devils went ahead in the third quarter after a circle deflection from Jake Sheppard.
Scott Govers levelled scores from a penalty corner at the end of this quarter.Park then dominated play in the final quarter only for Wests to come back in the final five minutes to score the winner from Michael Arthur.
"Good to get the win and we're improving each week, just need to be consistent," Rieck said.
Park coach Govers said his team didn't take their opportunities and a few mistakes in defence cost them the defeat.
In the second game, Dapto chasing points for a finals place, beat Fairy Meadow 3-1 in another close match.
Dapto went ahead in the fifth minute through Zac Nyrhinen, before Meadow made a desperate attempt to come back at 2-1 in the last quarter.
But in the last seconds of the game, Nryhinen earned a penalty stroke which he converted for a final 3-1 score.In the women's league, Wests Illawarra easily beat Avondale 4-1 with four great field goals from Piki McCreedy, Park beat Railway Greys 3-0 and University beat Meadow 4-0.
