Luke from Leisure Coast Bait & Tackle at Corrimal has been in the wars lately and making significant contributions to the dental industry. He now looks like he has been 10 rounds with Mike Tyson, so the shop is being run by family and friends for the time being.
Luke did say there has been excellent numbers of tuna but they are still hanging in some nice water that has yet to push up the coast towards us.
Batemans Bay and Jervis Bay wide both have had reports of some good sized jumbo bluefin.
Locally still plenty of snapper about with the better ones coming from the deeper reefs and over the last week there have been a couple of nice pearl perch.
As a very welcome by-catch, some sizable and excellent eating John Dory have also come up from the same deeper reef structures.
Kings were still about earlier in the week, around Bellambi bommie and the usually spots off Port but the size has been lacking and anglers are advised to check their lengths as some just don't pass muster at 65cm.
Beaches have been fishing well for bream and tarwhine as well as some healthy big winter whiting and the odd flathead.
Plenty of salmon and tailor about still as well but no confirmed reports of any mulloway coming in across the sand.
A reminder the ANSA NSW Delegates Meeting and Annual General Meeting with be held on Saturday, August 27.
South Sydney AFA are hosting the meetings at their club house on the corner of Macquarie Street and Hastings Avenue, Chifley beginning at 12 noon with a luncheon.
The presentation will occur early to mid-September and will be uploaded online.
Balgownie Hotel FC held their monthly comp last weekend where Darren Hatfield fished the Port Kembla drifts for mowies and flathead.
Port Kembla also saw Fred Tag pull more flatties iwth much the same for Paul Hansen.
Grant and son Mitchell tabled a mix of flatties, snapper, tailor and trevally. Grant won biggest fish for the comp.
