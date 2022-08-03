Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has delivered an address to Australian university students including UOW

By Louise Negline
Updated August 3 2022 - 11:15am, first published 7:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Students and staff at UOW watch President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky addressing multiple universities in a live stream event about Ukraine's war with Russia. Photos: Adam McLean

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has delivered a powerful presentation to university students across Australia.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.