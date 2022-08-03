Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has delivered a powerful presentation to university students across Australia.
The live-streamed event, was officially opened by former Australian Foreign Minister, and ANU Chancellor Julie Bishop.
Ms Bishop said President Zelenskyy, has held firm for his people following the Russian invasion in February 2022.
"Russia's invasion of the sovereign and independent state of Ukraine on the 24th of February this year, was an affront to humanity and to freedom," Ms Bishop said.
She says Zelenskyy has stood firm in the face of Russian aggression and been fearless against the tyranny.
"His energy and determination, his advocacy for freedom against tyranny, has inspired people around the world."
UOW student leaders and International Studies and Politics, Philosophy and Economics students were invited to attend the on-campus screening and Q&A session.
President Zelenskyy thanked Australia for its support against Russia.
"We are shocked by messages of new Russian atrocities. It shouldn't be a common thing for the world, that would mean we would have to put up with it.
"I'm very thankful to Anthony Albanese for the significant support, the full scale humanitarian assistance, sanctions against Russian entities."
He went on to say that Australia has given the biggest military support of non-NATO members.
"We need your help, the help of all the civilised countries. We must conquer evil. Thank you for your attention, glory to Ukraine."
In response to questions from Australian students Zelenskyy said: "It is impossible to imagine the kind of heroism ordinary Ukrainians have shown ... or the horrors some people are capable of."
In another response to a student, he said, taking out Eurovision 2022 was a big win for the people of Ukraine in the midst of the Russian invasion.
There was a rousing applause and standing ovation at the end of President Zelenskyy's address.
