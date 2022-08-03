Crikey! That's a croc cruising through the caravan park

Travellers camping near a beach in the small township of Dundee Beach, about 60km south-west of Darwin in the Northern Territory, lived through their very own ' only in the NT' moment when a crocodile visited their campsite.
Photos posted on social media by the Dundee Beach Holiday Park were shared quickly.
Within minutes, the post, titled "Crikey - check out Steve and Sue's visitor", amassed hundreds of comments.
A Dundee local, who did not want to be named, said the crocodile encounter was "all true".
"The croc just dropped in on some of the people at the caravan park."
The witness said the crocodile was about 2.5m long.
"We haven't had a big one like this come up (from the beach) before, but smaller crocs have come up in the past."
Donna Burns, commenting tongue-in-cheek on the viral social media post, said the crocodile was "another reason why camping is fun", while Waylon Pritchard said his dog would be sleeping inside the camper from now on.
The crocodile was removed and relocated by rangers.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
