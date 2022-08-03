Illawarra Mercury
Only in the Northern Territory: Crocodile visits campers at Dundee Beach

Annie Hesse
Annie Hesse
August 3 2022 - 9:00pm
Crikey! That's a croc cruising through the caravan park

Travellers camping near a beach in the small township of Dundee Beach, about 60km south-west of Darwin in the Northern Territory, lived through their very own ' only in the NT' moment when a crocodile visited their campsite.

