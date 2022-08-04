We all know that maintaining our fitness is a key factor to enjoying a good quality of life.
This is especially true as we get older, because we naturally lose muscle strength and function as we age, and this process is called 'sarcopenia'.
From the age of 30, the average person loses around 2 per cent of leg strength each year and this loss accelerates over the age of 60 due to sarcopenia.
Sarcopenia not only impacts our ability to engage in physical activity but also carry out our day-to-day activities such as carrying groceries, hanging out the washing and walking the dog.
It's not all bad news however, because research shows us that sarcopenia can be slowed, stopped and even reversed.
Regular exercise that includes a mix of strength, aerobic and balance training has been shown to be effective in enhancing muscle strength and functionality thereby combating sarcopenia.
Lilliana Barone, founder of Elossa Fitness (a specialised gym for people aged 60 years and over) believes that age should not preclude us from enjoying an engaged and active life.
She said, "Although losing muscle mass, strength and function is a natural part of ageing, science tells us this is not an inevitable journey we can slow, stop or even reverse this process with the right sort of exercise."
Lilliana, who has a Masters Degree in Nutrition and Dietetics and has worked for the past 20 years as a specialised clinical lead in aged care, has a keen interest in health and wellbeing in ageing.
"Elossa Fitness is a specialised gym for people aged 60 years and over, although we do have members who are in their 50s. I wanted to create a unique space where older people of all levels of fitness could come and feel comfortable and supported," Lilliana said. "Our circuits are designed to improve functional fitness and combat sarcopenia. Our aim is to help our members become a stronger and healthier version of themselves.
"We have a team of highly skilled exercise physiologists and exercise scientists so members can be reassured that they are receiving the latest expert and science-based advice."
For older Australians the latest physical activity guidelines recommend older adults should do at least 150 minutes each week of moderate aerobic exercise, including resistance training two or three times per week.
Unfortunately only 25 per cent of older Australian's are meeting these guidelines with one third not even doing 30 minutes per week.
Regular exercise is more than just about the fitness benefits. Being physically active can reduce our risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes and osteoporosis as well as improve psychological wellbeing and reduce the risk of cognitive decline.
As we get older we are also at increased risk of a fall, in fact one in three Australians over the age of 65 have had a fall in the past 12 months and one in five of those falls have required hospitalisation.
Specialised exercise programmes like the ones at Elossa, can improve the overall health and wellbeing of older adults.
Training with Elossa will help you to continue to do the things you love to do, or go back to doing the things you used to do.
If you or someone you know is interested in further information, please phone 0452 356 772 or visit the website elossafitness.com.
Elossa Fitness is located at 102 Railway Street, Corrimal.
Getting a mobility scooter can be an adventure or one big headache.
If you are the type of person who relishes homework before putting your dollars on the counter, you could be a long time doing so, and you and the salesman may be in need of more than a scooter by the time you have finished.
If you are in the tribe my 80-year-old dad belongs to i.e. the impulse buying club, then prepare for some disastrous consequences, or ... it could go swimmingly just like his purchase did.
My dad was struggling to get around after a few faceplants in the garden and a stomping of cockroaches in the kitchen. Broken bones in several strategic places ensued and they healed slowly.
This made him move out of the armchair very reluctantly.
After his latest fall, the walker became his good mate, but he couldn't go far before being so puffed he had to camp out on the footpath for a while, to get enough breath to struggle home again. So his world and confidence shrank.
Not happy with that, he decided something had to be done, and so to the homework.
Mobility aids, including electric wheelchairs and mobility scooters provide people with limited mobility greater independence and self-reliance. Both of these options allow the user to undertake numerous daily activities, such as heading to the shops or visiting friends and family.
Here are just a few of the factors the salesman thought we should consider.
Mobility scooters are designed for people who may be fairly mobile around the home, but who find it difficult to walk long distances. There are a wide range of scooters available, from smaller models that can fit into the boot of a car, through to heavy duty mobility scooters that are able to navigate steep hills and travel long distances on a single charge.
An electric wheelchair's smaller turning circle means they are more suited for use indoors. And if you're using it at home, chances are you'll spend a great deal of time on it, because of it's many comfortable seating options, including by reclining the backrest and raising or lowering the foot rest.
Operation and manoeuvrability - electric wheelchairs are operated using a joystick mounted on the armrest, requiring less upper body mobility to control. Mobility scooters are operated using a tiller handle and will require both hands to steer and control.
Speed and distance - If distance is a concern, a mobility scooter may be a preferable option. A robust mobility scooter can travel at speeds of up to 10km/h and distances of up to 50km on a single charge.
The user can undertake daily activities, such as heading to the shops or visiting friends and family.
Acceptance - While the best mobility device for you is one that gives you the optimum level of independence and support, there is a range of models available. Choose from sleek, foldable travel mobility scooters to scooters that resemble motorcycles.
When someone says 'they got out of the wrong side of the bed', it's often used to describe how they are feeling - moody, irritable or hard to get along with.
This saying shows that people understand there is a relationship between how you sleep and your emotional wellbeing.
The relationship becomes even clearer with people who have ongoing mental health problems, as they often sleep poorly. In fact, it has been said that "mental health problems and sleep problems can be two sides of the same coin", according to the Sleep Health Organisation.
Which comes first - the emotional problems or the sleep problems?
Rigorous and large-scale studies have shown that chronic sleep disturbance is a significant risk factor for developing mental health problems such as depression, paranoia, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, hallucinations and even suicidal behaviours. The risk increases with insomnia, habitual sleep loss, obstructive sleep apnea and other sleep issues.
Mental ill-health may be associated with persistent trouble falling asleep, having more fragmented sleep and/or waking too early in the morning. Nightmares, bad dreams or restless legs are sometimes a feature.
Sometimes people with hidden or unknown mental health issues notice ongoing sleep problems first.
Seeking help for sleep problems can be an easy first step. To learn more about possible reasons for sleep disturbances, and get helpful hints on what you can do for persistent sleep problems, talk to your GP.
The good news is that improving sleep will often reduce the severity of mental health problems.
Getting better sleep is also an excellent strategy for helping to prevent mental health problems develop, or reducing the chances of a relapse. There are effective, evidence-based ways to improve your sleep, and these should be part of any treatment plan to help mental health where sleep is poor.
Sleep disturbance is a common feature of anxiety and depression. There is a range of other medical/psychiatric issues that can also be associated with poor sleep.
Importantly, finding ways of addressing sleeping problems can help to either prevent and/or improve these various conditions.
Australians are a generous bunch, rolling up their sleeves to get involved with volunteer and charitable organisations they care about and opening their wallets to provide financial support as well.
Published in June 2022, the eighth edition of the Australian Charities Report - the annual analysis of the charity sector by the Australian Charities and Not-for-profits Commission (ACNC) - showed there was strong public support for work done by more than 49,000 charities during the 2020 reporting period.
According to the ACNC, 3.4 million of us volunteered our time, and we also donated $12 billion, an increase of 8 per cent on the prior reporting period.
Donating to charities is not only a good way to support causes we care about it, but it may also come with incentives at tax time that can reduce your tax bill at the end of the financial year.
Figures from the Australian Tax Office (ATO) indicate that only a fraction of the $12 billion in donations reported by the ACNC was claimed as a tax deduction in the 2019-20 year, with around 4.2 million Australians claiming deductions for $3.7 billion in gifts and donations to charities and not-for-profits.
The Australian Tax Office (ATO) expects significant charitable donations to support flood-impacted areas and urged taxpayers to make sure that if they want to claim a tax-deductible deduction in their tax return, it meets the criteria to be tax-deductible.
"Before rushing to claim a donation in your tax return, it's important to understand what makes a donation tax-deductible," ATO Assistant Commissioner Tim Loh said.
"The donation needs to be made to a deductible gift recipient (DGR)."
Australian Tax Office rules specify that donations made to deductible gift recipients (DGRs) of $2 or more are tax-deductible, meaning the amount can be claimed on your tax return and reduce your taxable income.
A few things to keep in mind when claiming a donation this tax time:
"We want to make it easier for you to support the charity of your choice," Mr Low explained.
"The myDeductions tool in the ATO app can store photos of donation receipts throughout the year. Then simply upload your donation information to myTax or send them through to your registered tax agent."