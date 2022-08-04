Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Severe weather warning issued for parts of the Illawarra

By Maureen Dettre
Updated August 4 2022 - 12:20am, first published 12:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The BOM has issued warnings of wind gusts up to 90km/h over the ranges in southeast NSW.

A severe weather warning has been issued for southeast NSW, with a cold front forecast to bring heavy rain, damaging winds and possible flooding.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.