Goulburn couple win $20 million in Oz Lotto

Updated August 4 2022 - 12:21am, first published 12:19am
The winning couple are now looking forward to an early retirement. Picture: Supplied.

It was the most country of reactions when a Goulburn man went to check his lottery ticket at the local newsagency and was told by a staff member: "You might need to sit down, mate".

