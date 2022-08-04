The organiser of a GoFundme page, set up to assist a Ukrainian family, fleeing the Russian invasion says the response from the local community has been astounding.
Natalie Olender says parents Natalia and Oleksii Kondratenko, both 43,have been overwhelmed by random acts of kindness.
"An elderly woman from Lake Illawarra got in touch with me and said she had two near-new bikes that her and her husband no longer used. She donated them with three new helmets and $200," Ms Olender said.
"Another woman contacted me to say she would pay for the children's uniforms once they had moved house and started school," she added.
The Kondratenkos relocated from Windang caravan park, to a three-bedroom rental home in Warrawong this week.
Six-year-old Lisa and Mark, nine, are enrolled at Warrawong Primary School. Varvara, 12, and Illia, 15 are at Warrawong High School.
Both schools provided the main uniforms, free of charge, with just the sports uniforms for Varvara and Illia still needed.
The Red Cross paid the bond on the families new home and also provided new household goods and furniture.
Natalie Olender says she and her family had been accepting donations of second hand furniture but it is no longer needed: "Mostly the family needs money for ongoing living expenses."
Ms Olender says the family will get a shock at the cost of living in Australia.
"In Ukraine, bread is $1 a loaf, eggs are $1.50 a dozen and milk is $1.50 a litre," she said.
Red Cross Acting Director, Judy Harper says the Kondratenko family is receiving assistance under the Department of Home Affairs refugee process.
"As war refugees, the family are eligible for intensive Red Cross case management support. For families fleeing Ukraine, moving to Australia is not something they had planned for. There is a lot of shock when having to resettle in a new country, far away from family and friends," Ms Harper said.
Ms Harper said the Red Cross supports refugees in making social and cultural connections as well as assisting with housing, furniture and education needs.
"Red Cross cases workers will stay engaged with the Kondratenkos for 12 months, to assist the parents into employment or a small business."
Ms Olender said Natalia used to be a fashion designer in Ukraine and is also a talented artist. Oleksii has a background in interior design and construction.
"They would both be happy to work in any job, but the English language is still a barrier for them."
There is a GoFundMe campaign running for the family. You can contribute here.
