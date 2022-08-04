Illawarra Mercury
Albion Park woman Jude Goodair wins TAFE award after accident forces change of career

Updated August 4 2022 - 8:13am, first published 6:45am
An accident prompted Jude Goodair to start her education in business administration, now she's TAFE NSW's Technology and Business Services Student of the Year. Picture: Sylvia Liber

Flat on her back in hospital with a debilitating spinal injury, Albion Park resident Jude Goodair thought to herself, "I can't do what I've always done".

