A man accused of firing bullets towards cars and pedestrians before holding two men hostage inside a Windang dive shop will front Wollongong court next month.
Simon Fleming was not required to appear before the Magistrate on Wednesday when his charges were certified at Wollongong Local Court.
Advertisement
He stands accused of 11 offences after he was arrested on the morning of November 28, 2021, following a stand-off with police.
Fleming was allegedly videoed carrying two rifles slung over his shoulders while he was walking the intersection of Windang Road and Acacia Street.
The footage allegedly depicts Fleming firing shots at passing cars and pedestrians before he barricades himself inside Windang Dive and Spearfishing, where he reportedly held two employees hostage.
Fleming eventually surrendered to heavily armed police and was arrested.
He will face several charges which include three counts of fire a gun in a manner likely to injure persons, detain a person, five counts of possess an unauthorised firearm, and commit a terrorist attack, according to the charge certificate filed to the court.
One of the offences is leaving an article to create a false belief of danger.
Police claim video captured by a bystander depicted Fleming placing a briefcase in the middle of the road, which prosecutors will allege he did with the intention of having people falsely fear it might be a bomb.
Two of the previous charges laid against Fleming will be withdrawn.
He is yet to enter pleas to the offences and remains behind bars.
Fleming's case was adjourned until September 28 where a date for committal will be decided.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.