Electrify 2515 a sensible plan for the future. Letters, August 8, 2022

Electrify 2515 a sensible plan for the future. Letters to the Editor, August 8, 2022

August 7 2022 - 6:00pm
How exciting that Saul Griffith's "Electrify 2515" initiative seems set to create a world first fully electrified community that will demonstrate a clean, abundant, affordable future ("North steps up to electrify" Illawarra Mercury, August 4). As Australia heads toward net-zero emissions, many grapple with a vision to provide optimism for such a future. Griffith's six-step electrification plan -- solar panels, home battery, electric space heating, electric water heating, induction cooktops and an electric car -- is such a sensible and seemingly straightforward process it is not surprising that the community is signing up in droves. A project that will considerably reduce household electricity costs and concurrently slash greenhouse gas emissions is a win-win.

