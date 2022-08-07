Electrify 2515 a sensible plan for the future. Letters, August 8, 2022

How exciting that Saul Griffith's "Electrify 2515" initiative seems set to create a world first fully electrified community that will demonstrate a clean, abundant, affordable future ("North steps up to electrify" Illawarra Mercury, August 4). As Australia heads toward net-zero emissions, many grapple with a vision to provide optimism for such a future. Griffith's six-step electrification plan -- solar panels, home battery, electric space heating, electric water heating, induction cooktops and an electric car -- is such a sensible and seemingly straightforward process it is not surprising that the community is signing up in droves. A project that will considerably reduce household electricity costs and concurrently slash greenhouse gas emissions is a win-win.
Amy Hiller, Kew
There have been a few comments about allowing bicycles in the mall. Then what about skateboards and electric scooters etc? There are guidelines in place already for shared space along the beach tracks, so perhaps the same can apply in the mall? When was the last time a cyclist or skateboarders ran over a pedestrian or killed a shopper in the mall? That's happened in Melbourne but it seems to me cyclists and skateboarders here are more mature and responsible than we give them credit for.
Walter Komarnicki, Wollongong
We'd like to express our sincere gratitude to the community for helping us at the Ukraine Crisis Appeal fundraiser dinner held on Saturday, June 18, at The Fairy Meadow Community Centre.
We have raised a total of $25,611.00 for the Ukraine Council of NSW to assist with the newly arrived refugees in Australia and those who have been displaced in Ukraine as a result of the Russian invasion. From one refugee community to another, we wholeheartedly stand with our Ukrainian friends and their struggle in the Ukraine. It was an opportunity for the Wollongong Vietnamese community to show once again their compassion and solidarity toward the families affected by the war. Together we can make a difference in someone's life. We stand with Ukraine.
Teresa Tran, on behalf of the Vietnamese community in Wollongong
Some local high schools have their students volunteering for charities. To develop this further, one suggestion could be that our high school curriculum have a community volunteer component to add as a certificate to the HSC. Volunteering can help mentor young people and show prospective employers that a teenage student cares about their community.
Tom Wren, Mangerton
