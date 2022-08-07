Electrify 2515 a sensible plan for the future. Letters, August 8, 2022

There have been a few comments about allowing bicycles in the mall. Then what about skateboards and electric scooters etc? There are guidelines in place already for shared space along the beach tracks, so perhaps the same can apply in the mall? When was the last time a cyclist or skateboarders ran over a pedestrian or killed a shopper in the mall? That's happened in Melbourne but it seems to me cyclists and skateboarders here are more mature and responsible than we give them credit for.

