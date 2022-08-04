Illawarra Mercury
Have Your Say

The courage of climate conviction: editorial

August 4 2022 - 2:00pm
It is disappointing that less than a year after the Coalition took the historic step of committing Australia to zero net carbon dioxide emissions by 2050, and 75 days after Australians couldn't have made it clearer they wanted strong action on climate change, only one courageous Coalition MP could bring herself to vote for the ALP's 43 per cent 2030 emissions reductions target.

