Hit by the floods? Support grant closing dates extended

A program to help renters, home owners and landlords in Wollongong impacted by the NSW floods has been extended.
An additional $47 million worth of grants has been made available to help people repair their properties and replace belongings lost in the June and July flooding.
Advertisement
The jointly funded Back Home program provides one-off payments of $20,000 for owner-occupiers, $15,000 for landlords, and $5000 for renters.
People can use the cash grants to make structural repairs, move to a new home, reconnect gas, water and electricity and replace or repair damaged household goods.
The grants are available for 17 local government areas deemed to be the most severely impacted by last month's floods: Blacktown, Camden, Canterbury-Bankstown, Central Coast, Cessnock, Fairfield, Hawkesbury, Hornsby, Liverpool, Maitland, Mid Coast, Penrith, Port Stephens, Singleton, Sutherland, The Hills and Wollongong.
Applications for the grants will be live in the coming days.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.