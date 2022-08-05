Here in the Illawarra, the workforce shortage crisis is arguably as challenging as it is anywhere and is hurting local businesses of every shape and size. This is reflected in our record high local job vacancies, over 3000 at last count and more than double what it was two years ago, according to the National Skills Commission. This corresponds with record low unemployment rates (2.3 per cent) and numbers of people (3800) in June 2022. In June 2020 we had 13,300 unemployed people (ABS).