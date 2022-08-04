Illawarra Mercury
Shipping to halt in Port Kembla as Svitzer workers take industrial action

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
August 4 2022 - 10:20pm
A Svitzer tug boat in Port Kembla. File photo.

Shipping movements in Port Kembla will stop for four hours on Friday as employees of a tug boat company take industrial action over plans to terminate their employment agreement.

