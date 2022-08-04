Shipping movements in Port Kembla will stop for four hours on Friday as employees of a tug boat company take industrial action over plans to terminate their employment agreement.
From 11am, Svitzer workers in Port Kembla and ports across the country will stop work and take part in a national briefing with Australian Council of Trade Unions secretary Sally McManus.
The Maritime Union of Australia, the Australian Institute of Marine and Power Engineers and the Australian Maritime Officers Union say Svitzer Australia has refused to negotiate a new agreement following the expiration of the last agreement at the end of 2019.
"The intent of this [action] is purely to get Svitzer back to the table," MUA Southern NSW branch secretary Mick Cross said.
The MUA says Svitzer plans to make an application to the Fair Work Commission to terminate the 2016 agreement and return its workers to the Marine Towage Award.
The union says this would cut workers' pay by up to 50 per cent and force them into high levels of overtime to recoup the level of pay they once received, leading to fatigue, stress, and the loss of a work-life balance.
"Award wages and award conditions haven't kept up with agreements," Mr Cross said.
He said Svitzer employees had not had a pay rise in almost three years now.
"The employment agreement which Svitzer's managers are asking the Fair Work Commission to terminate is the instrument that delivers efficient, modern working arrangements - and wages - for tugboat workers upon which Australia's entire supply chain depends," MUA national secretary Paddy Crumlin said.
Svitzer operates three tugs at Port Kembla.
The work stoppage will end at 3pm.
Svitzer is a subsidiary of global shipping conglomerate AP Moller - Maersk.
Svitzer has been contacted for comment.
More to come.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
