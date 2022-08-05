If you're interested in reading about a book called Biff, you've probably heard of Les Boyd.
A player for the Magpies in the late 1970s and the Sea Eagles in the early 1980s, he was the major victim of a league crackdown on the rough stuff.
Advertisement
He missed more than two years of footy due to various suspensions - and his part in the Fibros and the Silvertails fights gets its own chapter.
When the league was done with him, Boyd had become the poster boy bad on-field behaviour.
And yet the league would also use that to their advantage. In the 1983 season - the game's 75th anniversary - the league ran ads encouraging people to get to a game over the weekend.
And Les Boyd was one of the players they used in those newspaper ads.
Yes, the league would rub him out for years for rough behaviour but see nothing wrong with capitalising on that behaviour when it suited them.
The league has always had a strange relationship with on-field violence; wanting to outlaw it on the one hand, but appearing to celebrate it on the other.
Kevin Humphreys, the league boss during Boyd's time, was happy with the crackdown. But he was also happy seeing players punch each other in the head.
"Nobody enjoys anything more than a punch-up between a couple of front-row forwards," he said in the 2008 The Fibros and the Silvertails doco. "That sort of stuff's great."
There are some league fans who do like the biff, who do look back on years gone by with fondness. You just have to check out the viewing figures of some online videos to confirm that.
The various Western Suburbs-Manly stoushes are all up over the 100,000 mark. Footage of the 1981 finals brawl between the Jets and Sea Eagles has been seen more than 295,000 times.
More recent biff moments like the so-called "Battle of Brookvale" in 2011 has been watched almost 350,000 times.
Paul Gallen's State of Origin punch that changed everything? That's been checked out 86,000 times.
But the thing with watching those videos, is they only tell part of the story.
What's missing is the fact that some of the players saw their careers cut short - either through suspension or the psychological impacts of being the victims - because of those brawls.
Advertisement
Others missed the chance to play in grand finals. Some were taken to court and ordered to pay damages.
As well, as highlighting the league's uncomfortable relationship with the biff, that's the aim of this book - to give some context to those few minutes of mayhem people have watched online.
This is an edited extract from Biff by Glen Humphries. Published by Gelding Street Press, it's available now.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.