Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Relief, of sorts, on Heathcote Road

Janine Graham
By Janine Graham
Updated August 4 2022 - 11:54pm, first published 11:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heathcote Road. Picture: John Veage

Fed up with the car park Heathcote Road turns into of a morning? Relief is on its way.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janine Graham

Janine Graham

Illawarra Mercury Deputy Editor

Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.