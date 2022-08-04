Relief, of sorts, on Heathcote Road

Fed up with the car park Heathcote Road turns into of a morning? Relief is on its way.
New traffic conditions will be introduced on Heathcote Road from Princes Highway to New Illawarra Road to reduce delays on the Princes Highway.
Advertisement
From Monday morning Heathcote Road will be open westbound from 5am to 12pm and eastbound from 1pm to 8pm between Monday and Friday.
The westbound lane of Heathcote Road is closed due to slope failure and damage to the road after continual wet weather, making this section unsafe.
"This means drivers heading north on the Princes Highway in the morning peak will be able to turn west onto Heathcote Road to access New Illawarra Road or further to Liverpool and the M5 Motorway," Member for Heathcote Lee Evans said.
"When that traffic is returning in the afternoon peak, the direction for traffic on Heathcote Road is being changed to head east so that motorists can join the Princes Highway at Engadine.
Each day Heathcote Road will be closed between 12pm and 1pm to change the direction of traffic. During this time motorists will use the existing detour via the Princes Highway at Kirrawee and the Bangor Bypass. Motorists are asked to plan ahead and allow for the increase in journey time.
In addition, major work on the Heathcote Road Bridge upgrade will continue as scheduled, with weeknight and full weekend closures between New Illawarra Road and Princes Highway.
Weeknight closures will be from 8pm - 5am from Monday 8 until Thursday 11 August and weekend closures will be the weekends of 5-8 August and 12-15 August from 8pm Friday to 5am Monday.
After record rainfall, damage caused by water-related ground movement was detected in a 50 metre long section of the westbound lane on Heathcote Road, east of the Woronora River.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.