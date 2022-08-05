How Wollongong's Jed Holloway finally got his Wallabies debut

It is only fitting that Wollongong product Jed Holloway will make his long-awaited Wallabies debut alongside skipper Michael Hooper.
It was numerous conversations with Hooper and former All-Blacks skipper Kieran Read while the trio were playing in Japan, that convinced Holloway to continue chasing after his dream of playing for Australia.
On Sunday morning (AEST) journeyman Holloway will fulfill his lifelong dream by making his Wallabies debut against Argentina in Mendoza.
It comes two years after the 29-year-old was cut adrift by the NSW Waratahs.
But Holloway has been a revelation since returning from Japan, overcoming a calf injury that kept him out of the England series.
Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has rewarded Holloway for his outstanding comeback season with NSW, which saw the Waratahs improve from finishing last in 2021 to making the Super Rugby finals this year.
Rebels prop Matt Gibbon is also in line to make his debut for the Wallabies via the bench.
Holloway has been named to play blindside flanker alongside Hooper and Rob Valetini in the opening round of the Rugby Championship.
"It's pretty surreal," Holloway told reporters from Argentina on Friday. "Something last year I thought would never come. There was a little setback, but it wouldn't be a part of my journey if I didn't have a setback."
Holloway conceded that the injury setback would have sent him off the rails earlier in his career, but a new perspective as a family man with a young daughter had kept him on an even keel.
"I'm a better player, better person, it just allows me to just really enjoy my footy," he said. "I'm really happy that my form throughout the year has given me this opportunity and now it's just taking it on Saturday."
Holloway's uncle Ken Holloway said the family were ecstatic that Jed was finally making his debut.
"It's a long-time coming. This comes after two shoulder reconstructions, two major hamstring injuries and a number of other setbacks.
"He well and truly deserves this chance and we couldn't be happier," Ken Holloway said.
A Shamrocks junior, Holloway hasn't played in the region since his family moved to Yamba when he was nine.
It was his formative years, however, when he first dreamed of playing for his state and country.
During those years his parents Graham and Debbie Holloway ran and operated the kiosk at North Beach and a fish and chips shop near Nicholson Park in Woonona.
"Jed is back living in Wollongong now and it is here that he was introduced to rugby," Holloway said.
"I remember he was a ballboy when his dad Graham was captain-coach for the Shamrocks when their home ground used to be Nicholson Park.
"That's when he first fell in love with the game.
"He played juniors for the Shamrocks until age nine and then moved to Yamba. While there he made the Northern Rivers Schoolboys, and then NSW Schoolboys and then Australian Schoolboys.
"He then went on to play for the under 20 Australian side and then got picked up by the Waratahs.
"A few years ago he played against the English and British Lions team. He was fairly young and impressed there.
"A lot of good judges reckon he could have been capped earlier for Australia if not for the fact he has been plagued by injuries.
"I'm so happy he seems to be healthy. We will all be up watching the game. I'm sure he will do well.
"I'm just happy he is getting his chance to fulfill his dream of playing for the Wallabies."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
