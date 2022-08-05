Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

How Wollongong's Jed Holloway finally got his Wallabies debut

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated August 5 2022 - 3:47am, first published 3:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ready: Wollongong--born Jed Holloway will make his Wallabies debut at age 29 on Sunday against Argentina. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty Images for Rugby Australia

It is only fitting that Wollongong product Jed Holloway will make his long-awaited Wallabies debut alongside skipper Michael Hooper.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.