A man airlifted after being hit by a truck on Northcliffe Drive

Updated August 5 2022 - 3:13am, first published 1:32am
AIRLIFTED: The helicopter took the pedestrian to St George Hospital.

A man in this 30s has been airlifted to St George Hospital after being struck by a truck on Northcliffe Drive at Warrawong, at 10 this morning.

