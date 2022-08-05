A man in this 30s has been airlifted to St George Hospital after being struck by a truck on Northcliffe Drive at Warrawong, at 10 this morning.
Paramedics say they treated the man for head, shoulder and leg injuries at the scene, before he was flown to hospital in a serious but stable condition.
NSW Ambluance Inspector, Matthew Sterling, said it was a confronting scene for emergency service personnel.
"This was quite a confronting and bloody scene with the patient being treated by paramedics for a severe head laceration along with broken bones in his chest, shoulder and leg.
"Paramedics administered a blood transfusion and applied spinal precautions to stabilise the patient for airlift.
"This incident is a reminder that pedestrians need to remain vigilant around busy roads."
