Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Lomax desperate for second taste of finals action

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated August 5 2022 - 7:19am, first published 1:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lomax desperate for second taste of finals action

Some players wait entire careers to get a taste of finals footy, but Dragons centre Zac Lomax only had to wait two games.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.