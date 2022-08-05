Illawarra Mercury
Mervyn and Faye Rigney celebrate 70 years of marriage

By Newsroom
Updated August 5 2022 - 7:05am, first published 3:24am
Mervyn and Fay Rigney with a much loved memory of their wedding day. Picture: supplied

A couple married 70 years will renew their vows in Wollongong on Sunday.

