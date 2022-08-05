Shellharbour's Carolyn Vaughan has dedicated her life to breaking down barriers surrounding talking about death.
As an end-of-life doula, she walks alongside people and their families to take control over the decisions around how they wish to die.
"It's about providing support, resources, making people aware of the options around the end of their life and engaging them to be heard," Carolyn said.
"It helps people maintain their choice, capacity and control over their life."
Carolyn became motivated to normalise having such important conversations after her own father's death felt completely "medicalised".
He passed away seven years ago due to an aggressive form of leukemia, and Carolyn said while health practitioners gave excellent medical care, there was a lack of communication surrounding what would happen after.
"No one would actually address the fact with me that my father was dying," Carolyn said.
"As his daughter, I was left to caring for my mum and we would visit in hospital ... I trusted doctors and the medical system to tell me what was happening. And that's not what was happening at all."
A few years on, Carolyn's mother was diagnosed with melanoma. That's when she decided to sit down with her, and have a long, gentle and honest conversation about death.
"Hindsight is a great teacher," Carloyn said, "because when you've experienced a medicalised incident around death, you stop and think, 'how could that have been different?'
"What choices could that person have made not only for them, but for their family who love them?"
Carolyn said she had to face the fact that her mother was going to die, and began the journey of reviewing legal paperwork and going over the choices she wanted for herself.
"She got what she wanted, she stayed in aged care," Carolyn said. "We had plans in place to ensure her comfort. And together with the staff in that facility, we cared for my mother until she died.
"I know that she felt safe, and she was with the people who loved her."
According to new research by The Groundswell Project, 87 per cent of Australians believe it is important to do some end-of-life planning, but only 35 per cent have actually taken action.
The research also reveals that 64 per cent of Australians feel there are challenges and barriers to them undertaking - including death and dying being too emotional to think about, and not knowing where to start.
With Dying to Know Day approaching next Monday, Carolyn wants to help facilitate open conversations about death.
"It's about being a little bit brave," Carolyn said. "A lot of people say to me that they can't talk about this with their children ... there are also cultural or religious taboos around discussing end of life.
"But discussing end of life doesn't create death, it's actually an incredibly freeing discussion."
Author Talk Malachy: A father's story of love and loss
Saturday, Aug 6 2022, 11:30 am - 12:30 pm
Shellharbour City Council Library, 76 Cygnet Ave
Dying to Know Day - You CAN ask that!
Saturday, Aug 6 2022, 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm
Shellharbour Civic Centre, 76 Cygnet Ave
It's time to Get Dead Set
Tuesday, Aug 9, 2022, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Gerringong Library, 8 Blackwood St
Launch of the Healthy End of Life Project Short Films
Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022, 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Shellharbour Civic Centre, 76 Cygnet Ave
Get Dead Set: Free Death Literacy Event
Thursday, Aug 11 2022, 7:15 pm - 9:15 pm
Uniting Church In Australia, 19 Bong Bong St, Kiama
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
