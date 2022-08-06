Resort style excellence

House of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Car 2
Advertisement
Perched at the top of a peaceful cul-de-sac, this luxury property stakes its claim as one of Balgownie's most impressive.
A home of epic grandeur and entertainers' allure complete with beautiful views to the ocean, it grants all your executive wishes with its cascading split-level floor plan, multitude of spacious living options and idyllic north-easterly alfresco aspect.
Selling agent Thomas Pelosi of Belle Property Illawarra said the home features "luxurious finishes such as high ceilings, light-filled living and dining spaces, landscaped gardens and private courtyards. You can also enjoy a resort style vibe with inground pool and sauna."
The home has a timeless design while the blue-chip foothills address offers ultimate privacy.
"It is located within excellent proximity to local private and public schooling, the popular Balgownie Village precinct and a short drive to Wollongong city centre," Thomas said.
"The home would suit large family buyers who would be able to take advantage of the multiple living areas, particularly those who enjoy entertaining."
Complete with ducted air-conditioning, rumpus with bar, double garage and workshop/storage.
