Thousands of prospective students, their families and community members have converged on UOW's Wollongong campus, for the first on-site Open day in three years.
Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic and Student Life), Professor Theo Farrell said, open day is the perfect chance for anyone considering study to see what UOW has to offer.
"We had about 5500 people visit the campus," Prof Farrell said.
"It was a delight to see so many prospective students visit the university today. The weather gave people a chance to see not only the academic strengths of UOW, but also to experience first hand just how fantastic it is to study at this beautiful campus.
"Choosing where to study, or even what to study, can be an overwhelming decision. UOW Open Day offers anyone considering university to have a taste of what uni life can be like.
"It is the perfect time to meet the lecturers, find out more about the facilities available, and enjoy the great atmosphere on campus."
The Expo Hall was packed within minutes of the event starting on Saturday.
Prospective students scoured the various faculty stalls for information and advice.
Canberra High School, year 12 student, Saraid Garton, said she'd travelled from the ACT for the weekend to check out what's on offer at UOW.
"I want to do nursing next year, and UOW's reputation for health and medicine is considered one of the best in the state," Miss Garton, said.
"It's my first time to Wollongong and I've been really impressed by how warm and welcoming people are.
"The campus is so green and the spaces are so open, there seems to be so many places to sit and relax, and enjoy the trees.
"I've been to the nursing and accommodation talks and had a lab tour. The technology seems really advanced.
"The open day gave me a great insight into uni life Wollongong and there were lots of great activities to get engaged with," she added.
Saraid says she's already made an early application for entry into UOW's Bachelor of Nursing, and plans to live on campus.
"The COVID pandemic has really highlighted the shortage of dedicated health care workers.
"It's made me more committed to studying nursing ... and Wollongong is a lot warmer than Canberra."
