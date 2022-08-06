Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber

Max George Austin released on bail after larceny charge

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated August 6 2022 - 9:27am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Court: Max George Austin is charged with one count of larceny. Picture: File

A woman who offered a Wollongong man a lift from the police station found she was the one taken for a ride, police allege.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.