Bulli celebrate Ben McDonald's Premier League milestone match with victory over Cringila

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated August 6 2022 - 6:48am, first published 6:45am
FOCUSED: Bulli captain Ben McDonald keeps his eyes on the ball during Saturday's win over Cringila at Balls Paddock. Picture: Anna Warr

It was far from a clinical display, but Bulli toasted captain Ben McDonald's 250th Premier League game in style with a 2-0 win over the Lions on Saturday.

