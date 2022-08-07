Problems with petrol makes for a very long day on the water

Running out of fuel when you're in a boat a few kilometres off the coast is a bit of a headache.
You can't just grab a jerry can and walk to the nearest servo, or ring a mate to drive over.
One boater found their Saturday on the water went south when the fuel gauge read empty - leaving them stranded off the coast of Kiama.
In what was the biggest job of a busy day, Marine Rescue Shellharbour unit commander Richard O'Connor said the crew headed out at 4pm to help the stricken vessel.
They returned to Shellharbour Marina with the vessel in tow in darkness after 7pm.
Mr O'Connor said rescuing boats that had run out of fuel happened quite regularly.
"I think it's a matter of people not planning on being out there for too long and then they change their mind because it's a good day," he said.
"And then they get caught short at the end of the day.
"There are also a lot of people, they do know that they're going to be out there for a while but they still don't take the amount of fuel that they should."
Earlier in the day, they were called to a boat with engine troubles off the Royal National Park.
The boat was towed while the owner fixed his engines and then he was shadowed back to the marina.
A sailing vessel had something tangled in its prop and needed marine rescue's help in getting back to the marina.
Before the long trip to Kiama there was a short one to a boat with engine issues in Port Kembla harbour.
That boat just got towed back to the wharf in what was "a five-minute job".
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
