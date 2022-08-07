Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Apple Pie Festival returns to Glenbernie Orchard at Darkes Forest, north of Wollongong

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated August 7 2022 - 6:39am, first published 5:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PIE HARD: Jo-Anne Fahey will use her family's secret recipe to cook up hundreds of pastries for their upcoming Apple Pie Fest. Picture: Robert Peet

Glenbernie Orchard is bringing back the sweetest festival under the blossoms of their Darkes Forest establishment.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.