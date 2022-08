This ticket is for those wishing to come and enjoy the day. If you would like to show off or test your baking skills, there is an Apple Pie/Apple Crumble Bake-Off on Saturday 20/8 (the day before Apple Pie Fest). Winning pies will be auctioned at the Apple Pie Festival, and all proceeds from the auction are donated to the Stanwell Park Country Women's Association (CWA). Registration for the Bake-Off is free - anyone wishing to enter their baked pies/crumbles can do so via the link below: https://glenbernieorchard.rezdy.com/117307/bake-off-contestant-entry-apple-pie-festival