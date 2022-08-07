Boral ordered to clean up sand mine pollution at Dunmore

Boral has until Wednesday to start the clean up sand and mining debris pollution in the Ruth Devenney Nature Reserve.
The Environment Protection Authority issued the clean-up order to Boral subsidiary Dunmore Sand and Soil after receiving reports of sand pollution just downstream.
Investigators found sand in the waterway and on vegetation on both the northern and southern side of the waterway, up to 300 millimetres deep in some places.
The EPA finding stated the company claimed the sand did not come from their mining activities, however the government body disagreed.
"The EPA reasonably suspects you are responsible for sand from the licensed premises being deposited on both land and in waters in the [nature reserve]," the notice stated.
The EPA has given Boral until Wednesday at 5pm to commence the clean-up.
A week later, it must furnish the EPA with a report that details the nature and extent of the remaining sand material and "an assessment on what actions should be undertaken with the remaining sand material to minimise any risks to the underlying vegetation and surrounding environment".
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
