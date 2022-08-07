The recent takeover of a small Illawarra theatre by global music giant Live Nation is already starting to prove fruitful with two international acts scheduled to play in months to come.
Iconic US rock legend George Thorogood and English post-punk group The Psychedelic Furs will both stop by Thirroul's Anita's Theatres in between capital cities for respective gigs.
The tour announcements both come just weeks after it was revealed Live Nation signed a 25-year operating lease of the art deco theatre.
The Bad to the Bone singer will have his band The Destroyers in tow for the Good To Be Bad tour which celebrates 45 years of his music.
Since 1976, they've sold over 15 million albums, built a catalogue of classic hits, played more than 8,000 ferocious live shows, and become mainstays of radio, TV, and stages worldwide for more than two generations.
Through it all, they've remained one of the most consistent - and consistently passionate - originals of the blues-based rock in pop culture history.
They will perform at Anita's on Tuesday, November 1.
Meantime, The Furs will touch down in the Illawarra on Thursday, November 24, performing some of their biggest hits like Made of Rain, Pretty in Pink and Love My Way.
For full tour and ticket information, visit: www.livenation.com.au.
The Psychedelic Furs will also play at the Astor Theatre in Perth and the Enmore Theatre in Sydney.
They will join the bill for The Icehouse 'Great Southern Land 2022 Concert Series' at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne on November 19 and the Brisbane Riverstage on November 26.
George Thorogood & The Destroyers will also play in Canberra, Melbourne, Sydney, Newcastle, Townsville, Cairns, Brisbane and Adelaide.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
