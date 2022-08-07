It's the end of an era at the Hawks, with AJ Ogilvy deciding to hang up the boots less than two months out from the next NBL season.
The former captain, who had significant less time on court last campaign, took to social media on Sunday night to announce his retirement. The decision draws the curtains on a more than decade long professional career, which includes Ogilvy representing the Hawks since 2015.
It also means Illawarra head coach Jacob Jackomas will have to announce a new skipper ahead of the 2022-23 season, which tips off on October 1 against rivals the Kings in Wollongong.
"The time has come for me to hang up the boots," Ogilvy, 34, wrote on social media.
"Thank you to the Illawarra region for welcoming me into the community and being home for the past 7 years. It's been real."
Ogilvy's departure follows on the back of former teammates Emmett Naar and Xavier Rathan-Mayes leaving the club this week. Narr has linked with Dutch club Heroes Den Bosch, while Rathan-Mayes is heading to Melbourne United.
Duop Reath also recently left to take up a lucrative deal in China, reigning NBL Defensive Player of the Year Antonius Cleveland has joined Adelaide 36ers, and Harry Froling has returned to the Bullets.
Conversely, the Hawks have signed former NBA big man Mangok Mathiang, Kings championship winner Wani Swaka Lo Buluk and former Bullets forward Deng Deng ahead of the next season, while the likes of Tyler Harvey and Sam Froling have re-committed to staying in Wollongong.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
